Coast Guard to offload $377M worth of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is preparing to offload millions of dollars worth of drugs at Port Everglades.

More than 27,000 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana were taken from the wrong hands during 18 interdictions in the international waters of the Caribbean Basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Officials said the cocaine seized is worth an estimated $367 million, and the marijuana is worth $10.1 million.

7News will be present as crews offload the drugs, Monday morning.

