POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a diver who went missing off the coast of South Florida.

Crews were on the water on Sunday as they tried to track down 24-year-old Jack Levine.

Officials said he failed to resurface while diving about two miles off Pompano Beach, Saturday morning.

He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit.

