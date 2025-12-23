The Coast Guard has suspended the search of two boaters who went missing off the west coast of Florida during their fishing trip.

Family members say the prominent Fort Myers lawyer, 57-year-old Randolph Spivey and his uncle, 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier left for a trip to go fishing Friday, but never returned.

In a statement posted on social media, the Coast Guard said they would suspend the search on Monday at sunset.

The concerned family of the two fishermen said they called the Coast Guard on Friday, who launched a search and rescue mission that lasted until Monday.

“It’s been a nightmare, it feels like I’m in a horror movie,” said Deborah Billmaier, the wife of one of the missing men.

The Coast Guard reported that they had found the boat that the men used, but not the two men.

“He’s an amazing husband, and an amazing father, he’s got to come home,” said Tricia Spivey, the wife of the other missing boater.

Family and friends gathered to find the two men, and help support the family during their difficult experience.

Loved ones say Spivery has been an experienced fisherman for over 30 years, alongside Billmaier, who is from Weston.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.