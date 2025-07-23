FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews from Station Fort Lauderdale terminated nine illegal charter operations over the weekend, citing multiple vessels for serious safety and regulatory violations.

The boardings, which occurred Saturday and Sunday across Fort Lauderdale’s waterways, resulted in each vessel receiving a Captain of the Port Order, effectively halting their operations until compliance is achieved.

Violations included a lack of valid documentation, unqualified operators, and inadequate safety measures such as missing Type I life jackets. Some vessels were also found operating without a required Certificate of Inspection or a chemical testing program for drug and alcohol use.

“Ensuring the safety of our maritime community is a shared responsibility,” said Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Yanez. “Anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel should always verify that their captain can produce the appropriate credentials before embarking on any voyage.”

In one case, a charter operator allegedly provided false information to a federal law enforcement officer—an offense punishable as a federal felony.

The Coast Guard reminded the public that violations of Captain of the Port Orders carry penalties of up to $117,608 per day, and knowingly ignoring such orders may lead to felony charges and significant fines.

Operators of illegal charters may face civil penalties exceeding $69,000.

Passengers are urged to verify their captain’s Merchant Mariner Credential and ask to see a Coast Guard-issued Certificate of Inspection for charters carrying more than six passengers.

