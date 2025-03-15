POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search for a diver who was reported missing off the coast of South Florida.

According to Coast Guard Sector Miami, Jack Levine failed to resurface while diving about two miles off Pompano Beach, late Saturday morning.

Cameras captured a Coast Guard boat and helicopter just off shore, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said Levine, 24, was last seen wearing a black wetsuit.

Officials urge anyone with information about this missing diver to contact the Coast Guard at 305-535-4472.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

