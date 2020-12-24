Coast Guard rescues kite surfer in distress near Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a kite surfer in distress near Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the surfer’s lines beacame tangled and his kite broke at around 11:45 a.m., Thursday.

The surfer is expected to be OK.

