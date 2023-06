PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of three people after their boat capsized off Port Everglades.

Coast Guard officials received a call about a boat taking on water one mile east from the port, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

The boaters were then transferred back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

