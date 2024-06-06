PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Resolute offloaded more than 4,800 pounds of cocaine, valued at over $63 million, at Port Everglades on Thursday.

The haul resulted from two interdictions conducted by HNLMS Groningen, which had a USCG Law Enforcement Detachment 110 and Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) on board, according to the USCG.

❌❄️@USCG Cutter Resolute's crew offloaded more than 4,800 pounds of cocaine, worth over $63 million, at @PortEverglades, Thurs. This offload was the result of 2 interdictions by HNMLS Groningen with embarked USCG LEDET 110 and HITRON, 24 miles north of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/efJcbD8f4i — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 6, 2024

These interdictions occurred 24 miles north of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.