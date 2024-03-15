FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $52 million worth of drugs in Fort Lauderdale.

The United States Coast Guard’s Cutter Campbell successfully offloaded 3,706 pounds of illegal narcotics valued at approximately $52,688,300, along with 27 suspected smugglers, in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

These seizures were the culmination of interdictions conducted by the Campbell’s crew in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea regions.

