PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard showed off a drug bust that they and and other agencies made in the Caribbean Sea.

Video shared by USCG on Friday showed several packages of cocaine and marijuana being brought in to Port Everglades on Friday.

Authorities said the large haul was the combined result of several seizures in the Caribbean. They said crews recovered almost 18,000 pounds of cocaine and more than 2,500 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said the drugs are valued at about $140 million.

