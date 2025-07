PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 10,000 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades on Tuesday.

The crew recently seized the narcotics about 120 miles from Ecuador in late June.

Officials said the illicit drug is worth almost $74 million.

