PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard seized several million dollars in drugs at sea.

Officials said they brought in nearly $50 million in cocaine and marijuana to Port Everglades on Friday.

Authorities said Coast Guard crews intercepted more than 3,400 hundred pounds of cocaine and 4,410 hundred pounds of marijuana in international waters off South America.

“The Coast Guard’s presence in the Eastern Pacific is vital to our mission of disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics and safeguarding our nation’s security,” said said USCG Vice Admiral Nathan Moore. “The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, through their unwavering professionalism and dedication, has once again demonstrated the critical role our people play in these complex operations.”

USCG worked alongside interagency and international partners to intercept the illicit narcotics in international waters.

