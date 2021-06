PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 7,500 pounds of cocaine at sea.

Pictures taken by the Coast Guard showed crews offloading the drugs at Port Everglades, Monday.

The large haul is from three busts in the eastern Pacific Ocean back in April.

Their estimated street value is more than $143 million.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.