PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew offloaded more than 4,125 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $54 million, in Port Everglades, according to authorities.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence offloaded the illegal drugs on Monday.

The seizure was the result of three separate interdictions in international waters of the Caribbean Sea.

In addition to the drugs, 11 suspected smugglers were apprehended and are set to face prosecution in federal court, the USCG said in a news release.

