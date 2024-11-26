PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Port Everglades saw millions of dollars worth of drugs offloaded on its docks in the wake of two separate busts in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard confiscated 1,510 pounds of cocaine, as well as 1,470 pounds of marijuana, following a 54-day patrol, resulting in an approximate combined value of $18 million.

In addition to the illegal narcotics, 15 smugglers were taken into custody. They will face prosecution in the federal courts by the US Department of Justice.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.