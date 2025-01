PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard showed off a stash of cocaine they intercepted at sea Monday.

8,000 pounds of cocaine were brought in to Port Everglades.

The bales were confiscated in the Eastern Pacific, tossed from a boat.

Officials say the drugs are worth more than $90 million.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.