Coast Guard delays offloading $377M worth of drugs at Port Everglades over security concerns

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is holding off on offloading millions of dollars worth of drugs at Port Everglades over security concerns.

More than 27,000 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana were taken from the wrong hands during 18 interdictions in the international waters of the Caribbean Basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

At the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James. This is how 28,000 pounds of interdicted cocaine look like. Stand by for our Facebook live press event. pic.twitter.com/Xr2DiOjJMI — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 28, 2019

Officials said the cocaine seized is worth an estimated $367 million, and the marijuana is worth $10.1 million.

The offloading was scheduled to take place on Monday morning but was postponed due to security concerns.

It remains unclear when the drugs will be removed.

