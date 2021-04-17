Coast Guard crew rescues 2 off Dania Beach after boat capsizes

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two people after their boat capsized off Dania Beach.

According to officials, a good Samaritan called to report the overturned boat, at around noon, Saturday.

A crew from USCG Station Fort Lauderdale that was in the area located the boaters.

They brought the pair to the Lauderdale Marina in Fort Lauderdale.

The boaters did not suffer any injuries.

A salvage company is recovering their boat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

