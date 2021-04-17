Coast Guard crew rescues 2 off Dania Beach after boat capsizes

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two people after their boat capsized off Dania Beach.

According to officials, a good Samaritan called to report the overturned boat, at around noon, Saturday.

#BreakingNews A @USCG Station #FortLauderdale crew rescued two people after their boat capsized off Dania Beach, #Florida. There are no reported medical concerns, and the people were brought back to shore. Commercial salvage is recovering the vessel. #SAR pic.twitter.com/ItHrANDnWi — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 17, 2021

A crew from USCG Station Fort Lauderdale that was in the area located the boaters.

They brought the pair to the Lauderdale Marina in Fort Lauderdale.

The boaters did not suffer any injuries.

A salvage company is recovering their boat.

