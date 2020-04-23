Coach at Hallandale Beach PAL, Hollywood school accused of molesting girl

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida football and track coach has been arrested after he allegedly molested a teenage girl.

According to Hollywood Police, 37-year-old Jocques Jerrod Richardson met the victim, who is under 16 years old, when he volunteered with the Hallandale Beach Police Athletic League Running Club.

The suspect, who also volunteers at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School in Hollywood, was taken into custody on Wednesday at the girl’s home after he had made previous arrangements to meet her there.

He faces a slew of charges, including two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance.

Officials urge any other victims or anyone with information on Richardson to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411.

