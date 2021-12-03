FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of a man who became infamous when he escaped a Broward County courthouse.

Dayonte Resiles, 27, was charged with the murder of Jill Su in 2014, when he was accused of attempting to burglarize her Davie home before stabbing her to death.

In 2016, Resiles escaped police custody during a routine hearing. He was on the run for six days before being caught in a hotel room.

The prosecutor explained Resiles’ DNA was found on a belt, as well as several other locations of the home.

“One is Jill Su, one is Dr. Su, and the third one is the defendant,” said prosecutor Maria Schneider. “This is important because it’s moot. It’s moot. It appears that at some point, this was used to bind Mrs. Su.”

The defense tried to discredit one of the witnesses, saying over the years her story has changed.

“Like she said in 2014, she wasn’t alarmed,” said defense attorney Allari Dominguez. “But then, seven years later, I understand she wants to help her. I understand that after watching the news, she’s trying to say, ‘Well, maybe this is actually what happened.’ Maybe some seven years later she’s trying to give a different version. Who knows why she said what she said? But her memory is the most accurate closest in time to when this happened in 2014. She didn’t say anything about anybody being hurt. She didn’t say anything about hearing a screech.”

The case could be sent to the jury as early as Friday afternoon.

