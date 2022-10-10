FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of confessed Parkland school shooter is set to come to an end as closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

Soon after those closing arguments are given, deliberations by the jury will begin, which will decide whether the shooter lives or dies.

“They need to understand that the consideration for the first aggravator is for each and every act that Mr. Cruz did,” said Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Scherer went over the final instructions for the jury, who will decide this week if Nikolas Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison or is sentenced to death.

The sentencing trial for the Parkland gunman, which began in April, is now winding down.

Prosecutors spent weeks showing jurors why they believe Cruz should die for the murders by bringing to the courtroom the gun he used, the tactical vest he wore and the high capacity magazines he carried with him when he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018.

Jurors also heard from Cruz himself during an interview with a psychologist on how he chose Valentine’s Day to forever ruin the occasion.

Defense attorneys have argued Cruz was stunted at birth by a drug-using, alcohol-drinking mother.

But prosecutors said he has borderline personality disorder.

“And that’s what it’s all about, they care about themselves, but they don’t care about the rights of other people,” said Dr. Robert Denney, a psychologist.

Cruz remains obsessed with violence and murder as he continued to sketch it out, even behind bars.

Prosecutors also said fetal alcohol syndrome did not cause the tragedy, Cruz did.

“I wish every single day that this was a nightmare that I could just wake up from,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son Alex Schachter in the shooting.

Deliberations by the jury will begin Wednesday morning.

