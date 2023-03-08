FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys continue to close their case against the men charged with murdering a South Florida rapper.

A month’s long trial is coming to an end. At some point Wednesdays, the jury will begin their deliberations.

“The most important question that you have to answer is, ‘has the state proven to you, are you sure, beyond all reasonable doubt, that Michael was involved in a murder?'” said Joe Kimok, a defense attorney for Michael Boatwright.

Closing arguments continued Wednesday in the murder trial of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who was robbed, shot, and killed in Deerfield Beach back in June of 2018.

Prosecutors said that Dedrick Williams, Trayvone Newsome and Michael Boatwright committed the crime.

In the process, police said, they stole $50,000 in cash from the star rapper who was reportedly shopping for a motorcycle.

According to investigators, the defendants then took to social media and posted pictures and videos showing off the money that they stole.

“This is their character,” said Broward Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille. “Killers, that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing 50k from them, this is what they do.”

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was just 20-years-old when he was murdered.

If found guilty, all three men face life in prison without parole.

