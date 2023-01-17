FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys began their closing arguments Tuesday in a case involving popular rapper Flo Rida and energy drink company Celsius. The case will soon be in the hands of a jury.

South Florida rapper Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, said that when he promoted the energy drink, he helped them meet their sales goals, and is owed and additional 500,000 shares from the company.

Celsius has argued that by the time those sales goals were met, the contract between them and Dillard had already expired.

“They talked about 1 million chips,” said John Uustal, Dillard’s attorney. “The first 250,000 would be given immediately, then there would be an additional 250,000, which we’re talking about, and then, in addition to that, 500,000 when the 690,00 units were sold.”

On Thursday, Dillard took the stand to address jurors in court.

The jury is expected to deliberate at some point Tuesday afternoon.

