Closing arguments begin for former Coral Springs Middle coach accused of sexually abusing students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Closing arguments are underway for a former Coral Springs Middle School custodian and assistant coach on trial for allegedly sexually abusing students.

Robert Grant has been accused of performing oral sex on a 15-year-old boy inside the school’s gym in October 2017.

The teen, now 17, said Grant became his mentor and trusted him, then alleged that he began groping him. He said Grant groped him at least a dozen times before the oral sex took place.

Other teens came forward and testified that Grant had inflicted the same sexual abuse onto them.

Grant took the stand in his own defense Tuesday denying he molested any of the students.

“Did you molest any of these kids?” an attorney asked.

“I did not,” Grant said.

He also denied the claim that he performed oral sex on the student initially in question.

“Did you ever put your mouth on his penis?” an attorney asked.

“I did not,” Grant said.

“Why is he saying that you did?” an attorney asked

“I have no idea,” Grant replied as he shook his head.

Grant faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.