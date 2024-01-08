FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Fort Lauderdale cleaned up their properties and spoke out on nature’s fury one day after, officials said, a short-lived EF-0 tornado swept across neighborhoods near the downtown area, leaving debris and damage in its wake.

Home surveillance video captured the moment when powerful winds lifted up a couch and threw it to the other side of Gary Walton’s backyard, late Saturday afternoon.

“The power of a tornado is something else,” said Walton. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”

One day later, a toppled canopy, broken glass and a downed tree were seen outside Walton’s home.

After conducting a storm survey on Sunday, officials with the National Weather Service said the tornado’s fast-moving winds reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and maximum width of 100 yards.

“Debris started flying all over the place,” said resident Charles Elliot.

Resident Brian Boornazian said he, like so many others, ran for cover.

“When you see it, with all of its force and setting off the explosions of the electrical transformers, that’s when we said, ‘We’d better move to a safer spot,'” he said.

NWS officials said the tornado was on the ground for about a mile and a half.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Pingol spoke with 7News on the phone, Saturday night.

“Observed the tornado form right behind the firehouse in the area of the Las Olas basin, which is by Las Olas Circle,” he said.

Officials said the funnel cloud started at 5:47 p.m. and ended at 5:50 p.m.

A day later, cleanup efforts got underway.

“It’s just property damage that all can be replaced,” said Walton.

Area residents who were in the path of the twister now hope this never happens again.

“Hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Elliot.

Late Sunday night, 7News cameras captured downed power lines in one of the neighborhoods affected.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.