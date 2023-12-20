WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The task of clearing debris commenced after a catastrophic blast rocked a West Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Leroy Wilkerson, among the affected residents, spent Wednesday repairing the aftermath of the explosion that knocked out windows and caused extensive damage the night before.

The intense home explosion, likely triggered by gas, resonated blocks away, leaving a family of four, including two children, hospitalized.

Neighbors rushed to the rescue as paramedics swiftly arrived on the scene.

Another neighbor affected was Dominique Wright, who lives next door to the home that exploded.

“I’ve been here my entire life … only lived here, so all my memories — my photos, my kids’ photos — all of our stuff is here, and now we gotta get rid of it,” he said.

Wright’s home, the only one he’s ever known, will likely have to be torn down after it was badly damaged.

Wright’s mother, who was in the home at the time, survived.

“She’s doing fine. Physically she’s fine, but emotionally, it’s been a great toll on our family,” said Wright.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane addressed the cause of the incident in a press release.

“At this point, we don’t know the source of the explosion. We just know that the explosion was caused by some type of gas,” he stated.

Some residents reported smelling gas for two days prior to the incident.

“The kids smelled gas,” said Wilkerson. “They talked to the authorities yesterday that they smelled gas for two days.”

From the air, the extent of the devastation is evident, with homes destroyed along the block.

West Park Mayor Felicia M. Brunson assured support for affected residents, emphasizing the Red Cross’ involvement during this critical period.

As recovery efforts unfold, neighbors are grappling with the challenge of returning to normalcy, with some facing the additional burden of not having insurance.

“We don’t have insurance right now. Most of the people here, houses are paid for and you know, with the prices of taxes and insurance now, you go 30 years and hope nothing ever happens, but things do happen,” said Wilkerson. “In this life, remember this: nothing is yours. You don’t have to do anything wrong. Today is nice, but tomorrow, everything you got could be gone.”

The state fire marshal is continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.