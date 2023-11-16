HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Overnight winds, waves and wet weather affected Hollywood Beach.

In the past, hurricanes and tropical storms have affected. Hollywood Beach. But on Thursday, after heavy rainfall impacted parts of South Florida, the scene on the broadwalk was similar.

7News cameras captured people struggling to cross the broadwalk as heavy winds pushed water and sand.

Cleanup crews were at the scene to try and get businesses reopened after chairs and table tops were buried under sand.

