FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a popular eatery capsized, crews were hard at work removing the wreckage just off a a South Florida Beach, Wednesday.

Cleanup is underway at Lauderdale Harbor as several men on an boat pulled wood off the boat taking it apart and also picking up some equipment that went down with the boat.

Some of the items that sank with the food boat was a refrigerator.

This all happened on Sunday during Mother’s Day at lunch time.

Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat goes out every weekend in Fort Lauderdale and is very popular. The eatery has been around for four years and has served tons of people during that time.

Coulette Murray, a hostess, and one other employee were onboard the food boat when it sank.

“We felt a big wave, and then I heard a pop, and then I saw the outriggers floating away, and as soon as it did that, within seconds, we started tilting downwards, and the equipment was starting to fall. This is heavy stuff, starting to fall down,” said Murray. “…Me and the sous chef jumped out into the water.”

“It’s not a tragedy, you know it’s a terrible thing for us, and for you know, the people at the sandbar and all of our friends, but we’re still alive to tell the story,” said Jay Lycke, owner of Jay’s Sandbar.

Lycke said that this could have been much worse considering all the cooking equipment they had on there combined with a fuel tank. He is very thankful but it is going to be a very costly for them to replace.

For the removal alone the expected cost will be around $10,000 and to build a new food boat will cost around $100,000.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the owners to start those reparations. Click here if you would like to help.

