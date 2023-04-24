DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After historic flooding devastated an officer’s home, Disaster Services, a cleaning company didn’t hesitate to provide some much-needed aid. The officer is known as a hero to his community and this time someone else came to his rescue.

Officer Jose Frank Delgado is counting his blessings after historic flood waters ravaged his Dania Beach home less than two weeks ago.

“It just kept on coming, it wouldn’t stop,” said Delgado.

“When I got here it was maybe about 3 or so foot of water, so I was able to get in the house. As the night progressed it wouldn’t stop, it just kept coming up. Once I knew it was coming in the house, it was nothing we could do,” said Delgado

With help from his wife and daughter, the Delgado family tried their best to keep as much water out of the home as possible. They used towels, sheets and even clothing but it was useless as water poured in.

“The lights started to flicker, at that point, we had to shut off the breakers and I had to call one of our chain of command and see if they can provide Miami-Dade Police services in to Broward County,” said Delgado.

Fortunately for the Delgado family, they were able to make it out safely.

In the days after the floods Officer Delgado found himself facing another problem when FEMA and his insurance company offered little to no help with repairs.

That’s where Disaster Services stepped in to lend a hand for free.

“We decided to come in here and to do the job absolutely free, today for him. We’re going to do all the demolition, pull out the floors, cut the walls 4 feet high, and then disinfect everything with antimicrobial agents and then lastly gonna place all the equipment that’s needed to dry out the structure completely,” said Juan Matos, owner of Disaster Services.

When asked why they decided to take on the hefty job free of charge, the company’s answer was quite simple.

“Because you know he’s a local hero. He’s a police officer, he there putting his life on the line every day for people and it’s nice to be able to help him when he needs people to do so,” said Matos.

The company’s generosity left the devoted police officer speechless.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, I haven’t had time for myself, because I’ve been in work mode. I just haven’t even had time just to sit down to process it. I’m sure the minute I sit down and be able to relax, I’m just going to crack and just let it out,” said Delgado.

The job could’ve ran Officer Delgado anywhere from $20,000-30,000.

The company said they are just happy to help out where they can.

