FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Clean-up efforts are underway for homeowners after Fort Lauderdale experienced the rainiest day in its history Wednesday, damaging multiple cars and homes. Residents said they have thousands of dollars in damages.

Residents that spoke to 7News said something like this has never happened in the area and that at one point the water was knee-deep. Now, they are demanding answers from the South Florida Water Management District.

Hallie Hodder, a homeowner in one of the affected areas said she came home at around 5 p.m. and within a few hours, water came rushing into her garage.

She believes South Florida Water Management didn’t expect this much water and they may have opened the floodgates which allowed water in, flooding both sides of the street and the canals behind her home.

“I think that they opened up the floodgates and that’s what flooded our canals and everything, cause this never happens. We get maybe a foot above the dock when it’s high tide or we have a bad rainstorm, but it has never gone that high, ever, before. So yeah,” said Hodder. “Something definitely happened and they did not prepare for this at all. They really need to fix it because it’s costing thousands of dollars of damages, and they need to fix it, so it’s not OK.”

Homeowners said they have been there during hurricanes when more rain falls, and that they have never experienced something like this. They believe human error is to blame this time.

7News has reached out to the South Florida Water Management District and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.