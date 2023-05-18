HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators and cleaning crews were on the scene Thursday after a banner-towing plane crashed on a road adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and burst into flames, killing an experienced pilot.

Crews were seen towing the remainder of the frame of the Piper PA-25 which was completely scorched.

7News learned that the pilot had taken off just shortly before the accident. He had only been on the job for two weeks.

People nearby watched in disbelief as the plane made landfall. It was headed towards the beach from North Perry Airport.

“He had approximately 325 total hours of flight experience, he was a recent hire, been with the company two weeks and he had a total of estimated 13-15 hours of experience in this aircraft, make and model,” said a man from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Witness Karen Schiff said she could tell the pilot was doing all he could not to hit anyone on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on the scene trying to determine the sequence of events and factors contributing to this incident.

“We essentially look at it in three parts. We divide it into three parts. It is the man, the machine and the environment,” said an investigator.

