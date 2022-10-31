WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Outrage and disgust were expressed at a conference in Weston after antisemitic graffiti appeared in the city over the weekend.

“This is not just grafitti, this is hateful rhetoric,” said Weston Mayor Margaret Brown.

City officials gathered to deliver a message to the public on Monday.

“Weston has been, and will always remain, an inclusive, safe and welcoming city,” said B’nai Aviv Rabbi Adam Watstein. “To the perpretatrator of these antisemitic crimes, all of us collectively tell you, you will not win.”

“If you’re that brave to do that in the cloak of darkness, come out in the daylight and show yourself,” said Brown. “Show yourself because if not, you’re just cowardly.”

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke out from Davie.

“The recent spike in high profile, emboldened and public antisemitism is seen in Northeast Florida in the past weekend at the Florida, Georgia game and the repeated instances of it here in Weston is part of a much larger, deeply alarming and heartbreaking trend,” said Schultz.

Antisemitic slurs were also found around Jacksonville over the weekend.

On Saturday, a sign that said “Kanye was right about the Jews” was draped along an overpass. The same phrase was found projected at a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement, reading in part: “Together [we] denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate.”

“This is not OK anywhere, but especially, here, in our community,” said Schultz.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this recent round of hate-filled messages.

All incidents happened overnight in the city on three separate occasions. Deputies are taking into account all leads and are doing all they can to find the person or people responsible for the hateful graffiti.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

