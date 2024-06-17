HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As more wet weather is in the forecast for South Florida this week, residents and city officials aren’t taking any chances.

Residents in Hallandale Beach are taking extra precautions to prepare for whatever rain may come next.

Dorothy Ford said she is worried about future rainfall like the one her area faced last week.

“It was bad. We were trapped for days,” said Ford. “The lake overflowed almost until the house. The whole deck behind our house is completely underwater.”

In just 24 hours last week, Hallandale Beach got nearly 20 inches of rain. It is an amount that almost no system can process fast enough, according to city officials.

“This event was 19.93 inches in a roughly 24-hour period,” said Jeff Odoms, Director of Public Works at Hallandale Beach.

On Monday, 7News cameras captured crews clearing out storm drains in case more rain comes.

Another family, in northeast Miami-Dade, said their home is still recovering from last week’s rainfall.

“The most thing that is sad about it, some of them did not have insurance,” said Jean Delvar.

Even if South Florida streets already feel saturated, more rain could be coming.

“We can’t handle any more water, no,” said Ford. “At all. It’s scary.”

Ford said she hopes South Florida receives more sunny days to continue drying out her flooded area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.