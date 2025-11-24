WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents lined up as City of West Park officials distributed Thanksgiving meals for the holiday season.

The City of West Park teamed up with “Farm Share” to provide warm holiday meals for residents during their annual event.

Residents who showed up got all the holiday fixings, including turkey, chicken and fresh vegetables.

“We’re always just willing to find ways to bless our residents, and so what better way to do it during these hard times to be able to put some food on their tables,” said West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson.

This marks the 15th year West Park has provided the holiday giveaway.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.