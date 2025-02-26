TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Tamarac is set to pay tribute to the victims of a triple murder as the Broward Sheriff’s Office sheriff demands change from his department to prevent another similar tragedy in the future.

Neighbors, who did not know Mary Gingles, her father, nor her next door neighbor, will gather on the streets like they’ve done in the days since the incident to honor their lives.

“I don’t think I’ll ever not think about that,” said a neighbor. “To imagine that a neighbor of mine had been suffering for over a year so close to me, it really hits home.”

“They failed to protect her,” said another neighbor.

At this memorial, city officials will also be handing out information cards that provide resources to domestic violence victims.

“Domestic violence is real and sometimes domestic violence is one of those quiet type things because you don’t talk about what goes on in another person’s home,” said Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez.

Gomez added that if any victim in the community is struggling, to know that there’s help.

“Everybody feels the pain for everyone else. It’s also touching so many things of mental health, domestic violence, it’s touching our veterans and where they need help and the core services that people are needing. What can we do to help? What can we make sure it doesn’t happen again? To protect other neighbors who may be suffering through the same situation so we don’t lose another loved one or good Samaritan or innocent person or innocent people.”

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mary alerted deputies about her isolated life inside her Tamarac home as she was terrorized by her husband, Nathan.

Despite all the warnings, Nathan ended up shooting and killing her and the two other victims and attempted to take off with his and Mary’s 4-year-old daughter.

The triple murder sent a shockwave throughout the Broward Sheriff’s Office and resulted in seven deputies getting suspended, not only because of the February 16 incident but to Mary’s multiple calls for help.

“Sends a shockwave through the organization,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony in a video posted to social media of a meeting he held with his leadership staff.

Tony addressed the incident and spoke about the type of change he wants to see throughout his department.

“My demand is if I’m going to fight for you and stand by your side and make sure you get the things that you need, I want excellence in performance. It’s non-negotiable.. I take every death in this community, when we fail, personal, as I should,” he said.

The event at Tamarac City Hall will begin around 7:30 p.m.

