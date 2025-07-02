PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pembroke Pines delivered some somber news to residents as they announced they would have to cancel their Fourth of July festivities due to the forecasted rainy weather.

The city had initially planned their annual fireworks show at Pines Recreation Center on Friday night, but on Wednesday announced it would terminate their event this year.

Friday night’s forecast calls for a possibility of hit or miss showers and storms.

The city’s spokesperson said they don’t plan on rescheduling the fireworks show for another day.

