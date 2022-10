NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

According to the city, a recent sample test detected a dangerous bacteria.

This order affects all homes and businesses in the city that pay water biils.

The notice will remain in effect until further notice.

