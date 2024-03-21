MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar held a special unveiling ceremony for its new “Commission Wall.”

The wall, unveiled Wednesday night, is a tribute dedicated to individuals who have served the Miramar community from its incorporation in 1955 to the present.

Since its incorporation on May 26, 1955, Miramar has been led by dedicated elected officials who have served as mayors, vice mayors and commissioners and have played a pivotal role in the community​​​​.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis hosted the unveiling and was among the individuals featured on the wall, along with other current commission members, including Mayor Wayne M. Messam, Commissioner Winston F. Barnes, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and Commissioner Yvette Colbourne.

The wall is on display to the public at City Hall on Civic Center Place.

