MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Another shipment of hurricane help is on its way to Jamaica from South Florida.

The City of Miramar has been collecting truckloads of supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa.

City officials, along with Sunbeam Properties, the parent company of WSVN-7 and ABC Miami 18, organized the donation drive.

“We collected items such as water, non perishable food items, tarps, tents, and toiletries that will come in handy to those in need that were impacted by the storm in the Caribbean,” said Ryan Goggins, Vice President of Sunbeam Properties.

Officials said these items will get to those in need.

“The City of Miramar, we’re here, we’ll continue to collect items as well as funding so the relief can get directly on the island,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Donations are still being accepted at Miramar Police headquarters at the City Hall complex.

