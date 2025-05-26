MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar held a special celebration to mark 70 years since its founding.

The milestone day began with a community motorcade along Miramar Parkway and continued with an afternoon filled with live entertainment, cultural performances and interactive activities at Shirley Branca Park.

“We’re so excited to be here to celebrate our chartering 70 years ago, where our city’s founders started Miramar. We’re now Florida’s 13th largest city, a major player in South Florida with some amazing residents and families and businesses and we’re just looking forward to celebrating with many generations of Miramarians here in the City of Miramar,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.

Families from around the city were in attendance to mark the milestone as well as to commemorate Memorial Day.

