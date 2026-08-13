MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar and Sunbeam Television, parent company of 7News, are collecting donations to support communities impacted by the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the western region of Colombia.

Drop-off locations across Miramar are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Miramar Police Headquarters at 11765 City Hall Promenade and fire stations at 6700 Miramar Parkway, 9001 Miramar Parkway, 11811 Miramar Parkway, 14801 SW 27th Street and 2800 SW 184th Avenue.

The city is accepting shelter supplies including new tents, tarps, cots, sleeping bags and blankets, as well as nonperishable food, water, hygiene kits, batteries, disposable diapers for adults and children, pet supplies, protective gear such as gloves and KN95 masks, and cleanup and repair supplies including duct tape, industrial trash bags and shovels.

Clothing, shoes, linens and similar items cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact the City of Miramar donation line at 954-602-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.