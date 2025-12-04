MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar continued its mission to help the families and communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa by partnering with Key Food Supermarkets to make a big donation.

Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne joined representatives from the grocery store chain at Key Food’s Miramar location on Wednesday afternoon to donate 25 boxes of nonperishable food items as part of the city’s ongoing humanitarian response to the natural disaster.

In a statement, Colbourne wrote:

“Miramar has always stood with residents and neighbors in times of hardship. Through the generosity of Key Food and the resilience of our community partners, we are able to continue delivering essential supplies to those still recovering from Hurricane Melissa. Every box we send represents hope, compassion, and Miramar’s unwavering commitment to helping families rebuild their lives.”

Since Hurricane Melissa charted a path of destruction across the Caribbean in late October, the City of Miramar has sent four large shipments of relief items to the affected islands, in partnership with Food for the Poor, Global Empowerment Mission and Barrington Irving’s Experience Aviation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.