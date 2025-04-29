MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar is inviting job seekers to its job fair, a two-day event offering access to employers, on-site interviews, and career resources across multiple industries.

The fair will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall, located at 2400 Civic Center Place.

Hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, the free event will feature representatives from top companies offering full-time, part-time, and remote positions. Attendees will also have access to career counseling, workshops, and opportunities for individuals seeking second-chance employment, veteran-friendly roles, and jobs tailored to those with special needs.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. As an added incentive, attendees can enter a drawing to win an iPad.

The job fair will highlight openings in major industries, including healthcare, engineering, financial services, technology, government, and law enforcement.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.