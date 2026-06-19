MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar held its annual Juneteenth event at City Hall.

Families enjoyed plenty of activities, including live performances, food and educational exhibits celebrating the history of the African American community.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom.

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