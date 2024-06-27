MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Close to 2,500 job seekers registered to attend the City of Miramar’s Job fair.

The fair was free of cost and presented by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. David, at the Miramar National Guard Armory, located at 5001 Flamingo Road on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Over 3,000 positions were open and ready to be filled from the 80-plus participating employers including Broward County Schools, Nova Southeastern University, Seminole Hardrock & Casino, Florida Department of Corrections, and more.

Participants had the opportunity to explore companies from diverse industries such as hospitality, healthcare, engineering, financial services, and law enforcement. Many companies offering a sign-on bonus for qualified candidates.

There were prize drawing every hour including giveaways for I-Pads, gift cards, and Ring cameras.

Job seekers also had the opportunity to get their professional head shot taken.

The Job Fair is partnering with United Way and Mission United to foster a thriving workforce and provide valuable resources for job seekers.

