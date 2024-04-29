LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Lauderhill revealed its new plan to encourage the community to stop the violence plaguing their neighborhoods.

The new Peace 365 plan was launched on Monday in hopes of promoting kindness in the community.

“If I take personal responsibility for how I show up, the next time someone cuts me off in traffic, and I respond in a healthy way, then I’m contributing to the peace in this community,” said Commissioner Melissa Dunn, City of Lauderhill.

The city says the initiative is in response to “increasing incidents of violence.” Police said there have already been seven murders this year but the numbers are down in recent years.

“But over the last few years 2021, 2022, 2023, we’ve shown a steady reduction in homicides,” said Lauderhill Police Department Deputy Allen Siegel.

Peace 365 seeks community involvement to create a safer environment.

“Asking each person, no matter what role you play in this community, to take personal responsibility for making peace their practice on a daily basis,” said Dunn.

The city is asking participants to sign a pledge for peace.

