LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays.

It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.

Volunteers began stuffing bags as they brought them to people’s car.

Some of the food items being given away included, fresh produce, turkeys and non-perishable items like canned goods and beans.

For people that are driving through the food bank, all they need to do is pop their truck and volunteers will leave a bag of goods there.

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor and Broward County Commissioner-elect Hazelle P. Rogers was present at the food drive.

“Right before Thanksgiving, and knowing the challenges families are having right now, this is just awesome, could not have done it without the volunteers that are here, and our major partners, and of course that is Farm Share,” Rogers said. “We have Primary Medical, we have Humana, we have so many others who have given gift cards, so in addition to the foods that you see here, some of our residents will be able to choose what they want by us providing gift cards.”

The food drive runs until 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

