HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hollywood is donating some much-needed supplies to the people of Haiti.

The city donated a sanitation truck to the nonprofit group Save North West.

The organization will assure the truck is transported to Port-De-Paix.

The donation comes during a time where Haiti is lacking the equipment needed to deal with the aftermath of gang violence in the country.

“This act of kindness will go a long way toward helping the people of the northwest part of Haiti, so we are grateful, we are thankful, we are really excited because this truck here is going to be put to good use,” said State Rep. Marie Woodson (D-105th District)

The sanitation truck will be used to haul trash from city streets ravaged by violence and gangs.

