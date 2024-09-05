FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that police officers can’t be held liable for their response, alleged to the injury of a woman during a 2020 Black Lives Matter, however those limitations aren’t being applied to the City of Fort Lauderdale.

With this ruling, the City of Fort Lauderdale could stand trial following a class action lawsuit that was filed a few months ago.

“This is about making sure what happened here four years ago never happens again,” said Evan Ross with the Public Communications Group.

It was summer 2020 when a wave of uproar swept across the nation following the death of George Floyd.

Many Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of cities across the world, including Fort Lauderdale, that’s where several people where injured as they clashed with police.

Among those injured was LaToya Ratlieff, who was hit by a rubber bullet that fractured her eye socket. She sued the city and police as a result.

At a presser in June, Ratlieff spoke with media outlets.

“If you were forced to leave the protest because of the tear gas and rubber bullets. Your rights were violated. If you suffered abuses from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that day. Your rights were violated.

Now, a federal judge ruling that while officers are immune to individual liability, the city itself, can stand trial due to it’s policies, procedures, and officers conduct.

LaToya reacting in a statement and said the following in part.

This is not just a victory for me, but a step forward in the broader struggle for accountability and justice in our community. LaToya Ratlieff, protester

7News reached out the city for comments regarding the judge’s ruling. We are waiting to hear back.

