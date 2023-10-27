FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After losing $1.2 million, one South Florida city has recovered nearly half of its stolen funds.

According to Fort Lauderdale officials, they’ve recovered more than $612,000 after a city employee was tricked in September into sending the money to a scammer that was pretending to work for Moss Construction, which was under contract to build the city’s new police headquarters.

Mayor Dean Trantalis commented on the hard lessons he learned.

“We have the systems in place that are going to be able to protect the community and not allow this to happen again,” he said. “And this is a message to all my friends in other cities, my mayors and city managers throughout the state. You know, we need to be more watchful.”

The mayor also said he expects the full amount should be recovered by the end of the year.

